Turns out the Jets are not Deshaun Watson’s top preferred trade destination
The New York Jets should have interest in Deshaun Watson, but the interest may not be mutual.
If Deshaun Watson is available, via the Houston Texans throwing in the towel and trading him or him making a trade demand, it’s easier to list teams that won’t have some level of interest. The New York Jets would be able to make a significant offer.
On Saturday Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Watson has the Jets atop his list of destinations. New head coach Robert Saleh, who Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview for their head coaching opening, is apparently a top selling point. The Miami Dolphins, a top rumored suitor for Watson and a rumored preferred destination for him, are No. 2 on his list according to Salguero.
The Jets aren’t Deshaun Watson’s No. 1 trade destination?
Naturally, the idea Watson prefers the Jets more than any other team has been met with a report that refutes it.
As Matt Miller of The Draft Scout.com reinforces, Watson has a no-trade clause and it’s obviously very important. The Texans may find a deal they like, but Watson won’t be going anywhere he doesn’t want to go. So it will make sense, if the situation becomes untenable as the Texans specifically try to retroactively entertain Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as a head coaching candidate, for the two sides to work together to find a suitable solution.
The litany of rumors and reports about Watson’s preferred landing spots and teams who might be interested is meaningful, in a broad sense. That stuff wouldn’t be out there is Watson was happy and committed to staying with the Texans, and his Twitter activity leaves things open to ongoing interpretations.
Any team interested in Watson has to weigh a delicate balance. You’d acquire one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but would you give up so much that it’ll be hard to build a good team around him? With the ample draft capital and cap space they have, the Jets shouldn’t be ruled out as a landing spot for Watson.