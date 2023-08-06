5 Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 3. WR Hines Ward
He’s one of only 14 players in NFL history with at least 1,000 career receptions. However, Hines Ward was far more of a complete football than a wide receiver putting up big numbers. The third-round pick in 1998 from the University of Georgia did so much for Bill Cowher’s team and later, Mike Tomlin’s club. That included a lot of dirty work, which Ward seemed to enjoy.
In 14 seasons with the franchise, he finished with exactly 1,000 catches. That was good for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdown receptions. He also added one rushing touchdown. Ward was named to four Pro Bowls and was part of three Super Bowl teams. The Steelers won two of those clashes and he was named Super Bowl XL Most Valuable Player in the club’s 21-10 over the Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit.
Speaking of the postseason, he was part of eight Steelers’ playoff teams. He’s tied for seventh in NFL history with 88 catches. Those added up to 1,181 yards and 10 scores in 18 postseason contests.
Perhaps the two things that stand out the most about the hard-working performer is his nose for the first down mark and his blocking prowess. Ward has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist seven times but never a Finalist.