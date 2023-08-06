5 Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
Steelers that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration: 2. LB Andy Russell
A mere 60 years ago, the Steelers used a 16th-round draft choice in 1963 on University of Missouri linebacker Andy Russell. He played in all 14 games as a rookie, picked off three passes and recovered a fumble. Under Buddy Parker, the team finished with a 7-4-3 mark.
He sat out the 1964 and 1965 seasons due to a military obligation (Army). When he returned in ‘66, he would be part of a franchise that suffered through six straight losing seasons.
In 1969, the Steelers hired Chuck Noll to be their newest head coach. The team went 1-13 in his debut but steadily improved in 1970 (5-9) and ’71 (6-8) thanks to some spectacular drafting. During the bad times, Russell was a standout for the Black and Gold. The club broke through in 1972, winning a division title with an 11-3 mark.
The rest is history. He was a key part of the Steelers’ first two Super Bowl teams (IX and X). In the 1975 divisional round, he picked up a Colts’ fumble and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown. That was an NFL record that stood until a year ago.
Russell was named to the Pro Bowl in seven times in 12 seasons. He totaled 18 interceptions (1 TD), 38.0 sacks (via Pro Football Reference) and 10 fumble recoveries in 168 regular-season games. He, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Jack Ham and Jack Lambert made up one of the greatest linebacking corps in NFL annals.