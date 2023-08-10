Phillies: 3 players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
Phillies rumors: Weston Wilson is on the hot seat this month
Weston Wilson was recently called up and made his MLB debut in exciting fashion. His first career hit was a crushed solo home run to left center field. So far, he’s shown a good ability to work counts in his limited time in the big leagues, but at the end of the day, baseball is a business, and the front office doesn’t care too much about how good of a story Wilson has.
Understandably, hitting a home run as your first hit is exciting, but when Pache and Marsh return, the front office is going to need to send two players down to Triple-A to make room for them and Weston Wilson will likely join Jake Cave in a trip to the minors. Now, it won’t be for the full season, as Wilson will likely be a part of the Phillies after the September call ups, especially if he performs well in his opportunities over the next week or two.
It’s not a knock on his ability or talent. It’s just an unfortunate circumstance for the young man, where he was only given a chance because of injury and barring any unforeseen circumstances, he’ll be optioned when the injured return to the lineup.