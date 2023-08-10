Phillies: 3 players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
Phillies rumors: Dylan Covey is on the hot seat with Jose Alvarado’s looming return
The Phillies desperately miss the services of Jose Alvarado. Alvarado has been magnificent this season, allowing just four runs in 26 innings while striking out 39 hitters. He’s a much-needed left-handed arm in the bullpen that could solidify them down the stretch. His return from the injured list is quickly approaching, but the Phillies are going to need to option or designate a player for assignment when Alvarado is healthy.
There are a bunch of different options that could be moved from the roster, but as of today, the most likely option is Dylan Covey, the veteran reliever that hasn’t pulled his weight this year. Covey has an ERA near 5.0 and a WHIP of 1.50 on the season. He’s been a major thorn in Philadelphia’s side this whole year. Covey has been handed the loss three times this year and he lacks a true swing-and-miss pitch that is needed as a reliever.
But Phillies fans won’t have to witness him destroy too many more games. Once Alvarado is back and healthy, Covey should be DFA’d, which could very well end his time in a Phillies uniform for good. This move would be for the best and should push them closer to a successful October.