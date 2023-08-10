Damn Michael: Lorenzen’s white Vans from Phillies no-hitter heading to Hall of Fame
By Scott Rogust
Michael Lorenzen wore white Vans during his no-hitter on Wednesday night. Now, those sneakers are heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Philadelphia Phillies may be the early winners of the MLB trade deadline this season, based on their acquisition of Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. On Wednesday night, in his second start with the team, and his first at home in Philadelphia, Lorenzen threw a 124-pitch no-hitter. It was an incredible feat, as it was Philadelphia’s first no-no since Cole Hamels threw one back in 2015. Not to mention, the Washington Nationals were officially no-hit.
Perhaps the most interesting factoid of them all was that Lorenzen threw the no-hitter while wearing white Vans. That’s right, he wore the famous skateboard shoes in the game. He deserves bonus points for this fact alone.
After the game, Lorenzen was asked if he will retire the white Vans now that he’s thrown the no-hitter. Lorenzen joked that he needed a new pair and suggested that he “maybe send those to the Hall of Fame and those will be the first pair of Vans in the Hall of Fame.” The video comes courtesy of Phillies Nation’s Tim Kelly
Michael Lorenzen’s white Vans worn during no-hitter is heading to the Hall of Fame
Damn, Michael! Back in Cooperstown with the white Vans!
Now, Lorenzen will definitely need a new pair. After the game, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced that the Vans cleats are going to Cooperstown in commemoration of Lorenzen’s no-hitter.
Lorenzen had 100 pitches at the conclusion of the seventh inning. Normally the manager would go to the bullpen due to the pitch count. But Rob Thomson decided to keep Lorenzen in there, and it paid off tremendously.
In nine full innings, Lorenzen struck out five batters and walked four in the 7-0 win.
It was quite the way for Lorenzen to introduce himself to the Philadelphia faithful. Now, he’s in the market for some new Vans cleats. We’re sure he will be set up before his next start.