Kings projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Sacramento Kings starting shooting guard: Kevin Huerter
This may be a shock to some people but last season Kevin Huerter was the starting shooting guard for the Kings and he will be the starting shooting guard to start next season. Last season Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 49/40/71 splits.
Huerter is a slightly better fit alongside De’Aaron Fox for a few reasons, the first being he is the best guard shooter on the team. Fox is a slasher and isn’t the best shooter, when you have a guard like that you want the best shooters possible to surround him. Huerter is also one of the King’s better perimeter defenders which you need when you have a scoring point guard.
Huerter will play just as big a role as he did last season. His three-point shooting is very important for this team because he made countless clutch three-pointers. He is at times the Kings’ third option and if he takes another step the Kings will be that much better.
Kings primary backup shooting guard: Malik Monk
Last season Malik Monk played in 77 games and came off the bench for 77 games. He averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 45/36/89 splits and finished fifth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.
Monk is one of the Kings’ best players but his role off the bench is huge for this team. Every team needs a player who can come off the bench and give them a kick. Monk has had multiple games where he gave the Kings just that and one game had 45 points.
Monk had his most impactful season last year and he is going to continue to be that for the Kings for next season. There are times when he is inefficient at scoring the basketball but he has shown in prior years that he can be and if the Kings make the playoffs again, he should improve on his efficiency from last postseason.