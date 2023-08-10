MLB Rumors: 3 dark horse offseason trade candidates and potential favorites
MLB offseason trade candidate: Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox
At the trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox received strong late interest in right-hander Dylan Cease. Ultimately, however, no offers came in that were enticing enough to accept.
But an offseason trade is a possibility and considering that Cease has two seasons remaining on his contract, it could net the White Sox — a team clearly rebuilding — a monster haul of prospects. And it’s something that they absolutely should explore.
Of course, Cease is having a bit of a down 2023 season as his 4.42 ERA is the second-highest of his career. But there is no doubting his resume, as he has posted consecutive seasons with at least 226 strikeouts, and has been the unquestioned ace of the White Sox’s rotation. He would assume that role for most teams around the league, too.
If the White Sox do make him available, there will be massive interest.
Potential fit: Baltimore Orioles