MLB Rumors: 3 dark horse offseason trade candidates and potential favorites
MLB offseason trade candidate: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres
Let me preface with this: This is really, really, really unlikely.
The Padres have shown no willingness to move Soto in trade talks and have proven time and time again that they want to compete. Their general manager, A.J. Preller, long coveted Soto and acquired him with the vision of three postseason runs with the star outfielder before he becomes a free agent in 2024.
Last season, the Padres made it to the National League Championship Series. This season, they appear on the verge of missing the postseason altogether. Next year will be Soto’s final contract before he becomes a free agent and considering that he turned down a $440 million contract extension that included no deferred money, it’s unimaginable that Preller and Soto come together on a long-term pact.
Perhaps that could force Preller and the front office to explore a trade that would recoup some of the prospects that they dealt to acquire Soto in the summer of 2022. But that’s unlikely, and there is every reason to believe that he opens the 2024 season in San Diego.
Potential fit: Everyone in baseball
Make sure to join The Baseball Insiders Discord channel, where Robert Murray and Adam Weinrib answer reader questions in-between shows.