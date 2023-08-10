Watch Japan vs. Sweden live stream Women’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinals on Aug. 11
Coming off a remarkable penalty kick shoot-out triumph over the USWNT, Sweden takes on red-hot Japan in the World Cup quarterfinals in Auckland, New Zealand on August 11.
Two countries that finished in the top three at the 2011 Women’s World Cup meet with a chance at clinching a place in the final four in 2023.
Behind the brilliance of head coach Futoshi Ikeda, Nadeshiko Japan are well on their way to making it back to the semifinals following a disappointing display in France. The Japanese have scored 13 goals to lead the World Cup while conceding just one in 360 minutes of football so far.
Depending on the opponent, Ikeda has found ways to adapt, displaying the capability of his squad to win in a variety of different ways. Hinata Miyazawa has been the standout goal-scorer, leading the tournament with five. Fuka Nagano and Jun Endo have also been marvelous in their distribution in the final third, putting others in the best position to find the back of the net. The Japanese currently have the third-best odds to win the World Cup, something nobody saw coming at the beginning of group play.
Peter Gerhardsson and Sweden reached this point in the competition through dominant performances in the group stage followed by a dramatic upset of the United States WNT. Alyssa Naeher was just millimeters away from keeping the Lina Hurtig penalty out of the back of the net. Sometimes the football gods just have your back, and on that night, they were with the Swedish.
Zecira Musovic was a force between the sticks last time out against the USWNT, and if the European outfit seeks to upset the Asian side, she is going to have to be on her game once again. Keep an eye on the set pieces for Sweden. That could be a game changer given the height disparity between the two sides.
This is the fourth time that these nations have met at a Women’s World Cup, but the first matchup since the 2011 semifinals. Two goals within a four-minute span in the second half guided the Japanese into the final that year in which they would take down the United States on penalty kicks.
How to watch Japan vs. Sweden: Women’s World Cup Streaming info
Date: Friday, Aug. 11
Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Stadium: Eden Park
TV Info: FS1
Live Stream: FuboTV (free seven-day trial)
The winner will encounter either Spain or the Netherlands in the semifinals at the top half of the Women’s World Cup bracket. The Japanese fell short against the Dutch last World Cup in the Round of 16, and have lost four out of the last six matches with La Roja. Sweden has never lost a single match to Spain internationally out of 11 contests in addition to owning a +15 goal differential in meetings with the Netherlands.