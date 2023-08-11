3 Seahawks in danger of being cut after preseason Week 1
Seahawks who should be cut after preseason Week 1: DeeJay Dallas
Last year, the Seahawks held on to four runningbacks when they cut down to 53 with DeeJay Dallas making the roster. He went on to rush for 186 yards on 35 carries, heavily mirroring the production he had the two previous seasons with the team.
Basically, Seattle knows what they have in Dallas and, truthfully, it’s not that much.
Kenneth Walker is the top dog in the running back room and the Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA to be his running mate. They also picked up Kenny McIntosh from Georgia in the seventh round. Even though he picked up a knee sprain in training camp that will limit him, he’s still in a good spot to make the roster.
So Dallas is facing competition from the likes of Bryant Koback, SaRodorick Thompson Jr. and Wayne Tualapapa for what might be the roster spot. One of those backs looked like an absolute baller on Thursday night.
Koback picked up 32 yards on six carries while adding 43 yards on three receptions. He looked explosive and capable of possibly commanding a roster spot.
Meanwhile, Dallas got the start and managed one yard on two carries, offering very little to the offense by comparison.