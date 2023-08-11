Ronald Acuña Jr. exchanges jersey with a fan (and MLB legend)
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exchanged jerseys with a rather significant admirer.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the baseball world. Even after a particularly rough patch of games since the All-Star break, the Braves 72-41 record is the best in the MLB. It also gives them a 10.5-game cushion over second-place Philadelphia in the NL East, all but guaranteeing the Braves a favorable seed in October.
A primary engine behind Atlanta’s success has been star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., the power-hitting extraordinaire on the fast track to his first MVP award. Acuña has bent the fabric of time and space to his will, hitting .340/.422/.585 with 26 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a comical 53 stolen bases. He is the most prolific and dynamic offensive player in the National League.
Naturally, Acuña has garnered his share of admirers this season. One happens to be a future Hall of Famer who knows a thing or two about torturing National League pitchers.
Atlanta Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. exchanges jerseys with Albert Pujols
What a moment for Acuña, who met a living legend and a player who no doubt inspired him growing up. Pujols dominated the batter’s box for over two decades, including lengthy stints with St. Louis and the Los Angeles Angels. He’s a three-time MVP, six-time Silver Slugger, two-time Gold Glove winner, 11-time All-Star, and two-time World Series champ.
Those are lofty accolades for any player to aspire to, but Acuña will aim as high as possible. The Braves’ 25-year-old already has four All-Stars and two Silver Sluggers to his name, plus his first MVP is very much within reach. Acuña was unfortunately hurt during the Braves’ title run in 2021, but Atlanta is the most sustainably built contender in the MLB and one has to imagine Acuña will get more bites at the proverbial apple.
Acuña plays a very different game than Pujols, but both were blessed with uncommon power behind their swings. This is a passing of the torch in a way, from one generation of sluggers to the next. Acuña is leading the new wave of offensive stardom in the MLB and one has to imagine a player of Pujols’ caliber and influence feels some measure of pride watching new and exciting players thrive in his stead.