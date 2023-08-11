Braves rumors: 3 players who are playing their way out of 2024 roster consideration
Braves rumors: Yonny Chirinos is effectively pitching himself off the roster
The Atlanta Braves starting pitching rotation has been horrendous as of late. They are currently sending out one of the coldest staffs in the entire MLB, headlined by Yonny Chirinos, who’s struggled more than the rest of the rotation since his first start with Atlanta. Since being acquired by the Braves, Chirinos has been in the Atlanta rotation, and he’s made 3 starts to this point.
The righty has surrendered 13 earned runs in 13.2 innings in the Braves rotation but hasn’t been handed a loss because of the potent Atlanta offense. But if Chirinos puts together another start or two with this kind of production, he’s bound to be moved from the rotation to the bullpen or optioned to Triple-A.
Atlanta has tons of options to replace him in the rotation, with a clear top-3 to do it. The first and most obvious would be Kyle Wright whenever he returns from the IL. AJ Smith-Shawver could replace him as well, as he remains the best prospect in the Atlanta system. The third would be Jared Shuster, who’s already seen his fair share of MLB appearances. Shuster had a dominant appearance in Triple-A his last time out and he could ride that momentum in a promotion to the MLB again.