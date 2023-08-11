Chiefs rumors: Patrick Mahomes defends Eric Bieniemy, RB signs with the enemy, more
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Patrick Mahomes has Eric Bieniemy’s back despite Commanders complaints
Eric Bieniemy has become the talk out of Washington Commanders training camp. After failing to land a head coaching gig, he opted to leave the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent and signed on with the Commanders to run the offense. But thus far in camp, players have complained about Bieniemy’s intensity, according to head coach Ron Rivera.
Bieniemy defended his coaching style, saying he’s trying to push his players to get the most out of them. He said that while he’ll be “their biggest and harshest critic,” he’s also “going to be their number one fan.”
At Chiefs training camp, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked by The Athletic’s Nate Taylor about the complaints Bieniemy has been receiving about his coaching style. Mahomes defended his former offensive coordinator, saying that Bieniemy will always hold players accountable, and reiterated that his former coach would be “your No. 1 supporter.”
The video of Mahomes’ comments comes courtesy of FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold Kuntz.
Mahomes wasn’t the only player to come to his defense. Former Chiefs wide receiver and current member of the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, came to Bieniemy’s defense on Twitter, urging Commanders players to “take that coaching and get better.”
Bieniemy will look to build up the offense that features wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel, in addition to running back Brian Robinson. That, and Bieniemy will be working with quarterback Sam Howell, who is the presumptive starter entering his second year with the team.