Chiefs rumors: Patrick Mahomes defends Eric Bieniemy, RB signs with the enemy, more
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Will Patrick Mahomes, starters play in preseason Week 1?
The Kansas City Chiefs officially open up the preseason on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, as they go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints. As is the case for every preseason game, it allows players on the roster bubble to show their coaches that they’re deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster. These games also present the opportunity for starters to get a feel of the play-calling before the start of the regular season.
Chiefs fans are probably curious if the team’s starters are going to play on Sunday afternoon for the first preseason game, especially quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While speaking with reporters on Friday, head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes and all available starters will play roughly a quarter in the first preseason game. Mahomes is expected to play for the first quarter before calling it a night.
For Mahomes, he’s all for playing in the preseason, as he told reporters he wants to take that first hit to get ready for the campaign.
"“I always say that first hit, you want to get hit where it’s not too hard, but you can feel it,” Mahomes said, h/t ESPN “You go through a long offseason of working through the pocket and knowing the guys are rushing, but they can’t touch you, so it’s just different when you get in the game and you’re able to get tackled and everything like that. “I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that I’m ready to go [and] we’re doing the right things. Coach Reid, he allows me to do that.”"
Mahomes is coming off of a special 2022 season. Without Tyreek Hill, Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award after throwing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, both totals leading the league. That, and he led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four years, while playing through a high-ankle sprain.
For those Chiefs fans who were wondering if Mahomes in the starters were going to play, the answer is yes. So, be sure to turn on the game prior to kickoff.