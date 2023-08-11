Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson bullying, Javy Baez trade, prospect rankings
By Mark Powell
Cubs Rumors: Updated prospect rankings for the next generation
MLB Pipeline released their latest prospect rankings, which include this year’s draft class. Chicago features five players in MLB Pipeline’s top-100, including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cade Horton, Owen Cassie, Kevin Alcantara and Ben Brown. The Cubs farm system is one of the best in baseball, which should make for a nice pairing with a rapidly-improving major-league product in the years to come.
Horton is arguably the biggest leap here, as the former slugger turned right-handed pitcher has flown up Chicago’s prospect ranks, pitching in A-ball, A+ and now Double-A. He has thrived everywhere he has gone, including in Double-A, where he has an ERA of 2.25 in two starts. It’s early, but Horton isn’t expected to make his big-league debut until 2025 as he adjusts to pitching at different MiLB levels.
In a piece by Zach Buchanan of The Athletic in June, a scout diagnosed Horton in particular:
"“What I saw out of him was pretty impressive. He’s a sturdy-built right-hander who has the frame and size and foundation to continue in a starting role…You’re talking about two plus pitches and a curve he doesn’t throw often but can land for a strike. So that’s three potential plus pitches in his arsenal. For a Cubs system that has struggled to develop major-league starters over the last decade, this might give you a glimmer of hope that they have something that can be a foundational piece in the rotation for years to come.”"
All five Cubs top-100 prospects have a chance to be stars, but Horton’s story is unique. From third baseman at Oklahoma to top-30 pitching prospect, Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick has a chance to lead their rotation in a few short years.