Fansided

Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson bullying, Javy Baez trade, prospect rankings

By Mark Powell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before the start of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before the start of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next
Chicago Cubs, Keith Law MLB prospect rankings
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) /

Cubs Rumors: Updated prospect rankings for the next generation

MLB Pipeline released their latest prospect rankings, which include this year’s draft class. Chicago features five players in MLB Pipeline’s top-100, including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cade Horton, Owen Cassie, Kevin Alcantara and Ben Brown. The Cubs farm system is one of the best in baseball, which should make for a nice pairing with a rapidly-improving major-league product in the years to come.

Horton is arguably the biggest leap here, as the former slugger turned right-handed pitcher has flown up Chicago’s prospect ranks, pitching in A-ball, A+ and now Double-A. He has thrived everywhere he has gone, including in Double-A, where he has an ERA of 2.25 in two starts. It’s early, but Horton isn’t expected to make his big-league debut until 2025 as he adjusts to pitching at different MiLB levels.

In a piece by Zach Buchanan of The Athletic in June, a scout diagnosed Horton in particular:

"“What I saw out of him was pretty impressive. He’s a sturdy-built right-hander who has the frame and size and foundation to continue in a starting role…You’re talking about two plus pitches and a curve he doesn’t throw often but can land for a strike. So that’s three potential plus pitches in his arsenal. For a Cubs system that has struggled to develop major-league starters over the last decade, this might give you a glimmer of hope that they have something that can be a foundational piece in the rotation for years to come.”"

All five Cubs top-100 prospects have a chance to be stars, but Horton’s story is unique. From third baseman at Oklahoma to top-30 pitching prospect, Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick has a chance to lead their rotation in a few short years.

Home/Chicago Cubs