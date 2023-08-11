Jazz projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Utah Jazz starting shooting guard: Ochai Agbaji
Utah has several options next to Clarkson in the backcourt, but Ochai Agbaji gets the tentative nod in these projections. The second-year guard out of Kansas was initially drafted by Cleveland before joining Utah as part of the Mitchell trade. It took him a while to find his role, but Utah’s tank job after the All-Star break paved the way for Agbaji to make a consistent impact.
The stats aren’t anything to write home about: Agbaji played 59 games (22 starts) and averaged 7.9 points and 2.1 rebounds on .427/.355/.812 splits in 20.5 minutes. What gets him the nod over Sexton or Talen Horton-Tucker, both of whom produced superior raw numbers, is twofold: A, he’s due for a second-year leap and B, he’s the best defensive option.
At 6-foot-5, Agbaji is built strong with the ability to guard a couple positions. The Jazz run the risk of rostering too few quality wing defenders. If Sexton and Clarkson share the backcourt, then either Lauri Markkanen or John Collins would have to defend the elite wings of the world. That won’t really cut it.
Agbaji profiles as the 3-and-D wing Utah needs in this spot. He started 19 games between May and April, so there’s reason to believe his late-season role increase could carry over into the new season. He doesn’t provide much pop scoring on the ball, but Agbaji actively cuts and moves off the ball, relocating for 3s or diving to the rim for simple finishes. That makes him a useful cog in Hardy’s pass-happy offense.
Primary backup shooting guard: Keyonte George
We will see how long the Jazz can keep Keyonte George on the bench. He profiled as a lottery talent before the draft and was particularly impressive in Summer League. That’s only Summer League, but the Jazz could benefit from George’s creation ability on the perimeter — not to mention his reputation as a plus defender.
Only 6-foot-4, George will battle natural limitations on the defensive end. Still, he competes hard at the point of attack. On the offensive end, he’s a genuine three-level creator, complete with dynamic handles, a talent for shifting gears, and feather-soft touch on his jumper. George embraces contact on drives to the cup and he’s a master of the floater. His pull-up and step-back 3s rip cleanly through the net. There are concerns about shot selection and decision-making, but George made a point to create for teammates in Vegas. He did so effectively. He probably won’t begin the season as a starter, but don’t be shocked if he finishes the season next to Clarkson in the backcourt.
Other players who could receive minutes at shooting guard: Talen Horton-Tucker, Jordan Clarkson, Brice Sensabaugh
Brice Sensabaugh merits watching. The No. 28 pick out of Ohio State, Sensabaugh’s pre-draft stock plummeted due to injury concerns. He was one of the most productive individual scorers in recent NCAA freshman history. There are concerns about his defense at the NBA level and he doesn’t create for others very much, but Sensabaugh is a bulky 6-foot-6 with one of the prettiest jumpers you’ll see. He can hit contested jumpers all day. If he progresses in other areas, it will be hard to keep him out of the lineup.