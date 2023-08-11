Jazz projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Utah Jazz starting center: Walker Kessler
Walker Kessler began last season on the bench, but the No. 22 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft swiftly established himself as the center of the future in Utah. He was part of the Gobert trade and, fittingly enough, he put together the kind of defensive profile NBA fans tend to associate with Gobert. Rookie centers often require a long runway to learn the nuances of NBA defense. Not Kessler. He was elite — and not elite for a rookie. Elite, period.
The Auburn product averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. His 173 blocks were the most by a rookie since Tim Duncan, and he didn’t even start until midway through the season. Kessler also led the NBA in field goal percentage (72.0), doing his best Gobert impression as a towering finisher in the paint.
Kessler isn’t without severe limitations — he doesn’t score outside the paint, he doesn’t provide much upside as a passer, he exclusively operates in drop coverage — but Utah already has one of the five or so best defensive anchors in the sport. And that’s not hyperbole. Kessler finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and, while many members of his draft cohort possess higher offensive ceilings, it’s hard to imagine Kessler’s floor not guaranteeing himself a top-five spot in all future re-drafts. He is going to be the foundation of a top-notch regular season defense for the next decade, he’s an elite rebounder, and he does his job at the highest level offensively, even if it’s an extremely streamlined job.
Offense made the Jazz stand out last season, but Kessler and the defense could be what launch Utah back into the contenders circle in the near future. With Collins and Markkanen flanking Kessler, the Jazz are going to overwhelm offenses with their length and activity on the interior. The perimeter defense is a little shallow, but Kessler can clean up messes with the best of them. As Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks mature over the years, Utah’s defense should get better on the perimeter.
Primary backup center: Kelly Olynyk
Kelly Olynyk would start for a number of teams. He can split time between center and power forward, quick enough to keep up defensively but truly valuable for his offense. Olynyk is a knockdown shooter (39.4 percent on 3.5 attempts from 3-point range) with impressive finesse on finishes around the rim. He’s great at punishing errant closeouts with drives to the cup and he’s a well above-average passer for his position.
We have seen Olynyk approach star-level numbers when given a big enough workload. He’s probably best suited to a smaller role, but the Jazz are approaching an embarrassment of riches in the frontcourt. Collins will spend time at center too, Markkanen is a 7-footer, and Hendricks was a top-10 pick for good reason. Olynyk could find himself squeezed for minutes through no fault of his own.