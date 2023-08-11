Longest NFL preseason winning streak of all time
What’s the longest NFL preseason winning streak of all time? The Baltimore Ravens are the unmatched kings of the preseason.
If you like the preseason, you should definitely consider being a fan of the Baltimore Ravens.
No one has dominated the slate of exhibition games before the start of the NFL regular season quite like the Ravens, who finished the 2022 preseason with a perfect record. It was the seventh year in a row they went undefeated during the preseason.
Going into the 2023 preseason, the Ravens have won 23 preseason games in a row. Is that the longest streak in NFL history?
Yes, it is.
Vince Lombardi’s Packers apparently won 19 preseason games in a row between 1959 and 1963. That was the previous longest streak, which the Ravens passed in 2021.
Of course, the goal for every NFL team is to win the games in front of them. It just means more to craft a winning streak in the regular season, or even better the postseason. The NFL preseason record for victories in a row may be about as meaningless a stat as there exists in NFL lore.
Still, it’s a rather impressive feat considering the fact that most teams rest their starters at various times throughout the preseason and it’s easy to lose games, even against the best opposition in the league.
Something about Baltimore just lends preseason games more weight maybe.
The 2023 schedule will challenge the Ravens anew as they look to extend that streak. They will play the Eagles, Commanders and Buccaneers this year.
Will they be able to keep the good times in the preseason rolling?