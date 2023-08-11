3 teams who still have a surprising chance at an MLB postseason spot
By Kevin Henry
MLB postseason: FanGraphs says Detroit Tigers still have a chance
Like the other two teams on this list, the chance for the Tigers to grab a spot in the postseason may be small (1.8 percent). However, Detroit hasn’t been eliminated by FanGraphs like division rivals Kansas City and Chicago, so yes, Jim Carrey, I’m telling you there’s still a chance.
After all, Eduardo Rodriguez is still a part of the Detroit rotation and he has pitched well in both of his August outings, picking up a pair of wins while allowing just two runs in 13.0 combined innings. Plus the Tigers are in the AL Central, where neither team ahead of them (Minnesota and Cleveland) did much at the MLB trade deadline, so who knows what can happen?
That 1.8 percent postseason chance, by the way, is that the Tigers would win the division. Since Detroit starts Friday 12.0 games out of the Wild Card and 7.0 games behind the Twins in the AL Central standings, that makes sense. And with two games against the Twins and four games against the Guardians coming up next week, Detroit fans should know if that small postseason chance will grow or shrink very soon.