3 teams who still have a surprising chance at an MLB postseason spot
By Kevin Henry
MLB postseason: FanGraphs says New York Mets still have a chance
For all of the turmoil that has happened this year in Queens, FanGraphs isn’t ready to give up on the Mets just yet (even if the vast majority of the fan base already has).
At the beginning of the season, if you had told MLB fans that on August 8, the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets would have the same chance (1.8 percent) of making the postseason, very few would have believed you. However, that’s where things stand in an NL East that has been dominated by the Atlanta Braves and a Mets team that never found its chemistry despite a staggering payroll.
The Mets enter the weekend 7.0 games out of a Wild Card spot (their only realistic way to get to the postseason) and with four teams between them and the Miami Marlins (who hold the final Wild Card position ahead of a brutal schedule that includes the New York Yankees and Houston Astros coming to south Florida and a West Coast trip to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres), New York needs some help. While Miami may stumble, the Mets would need to finally find their rhythm while the other teams ahead of them would need to play poorly … which is something that has happened to a group that includes the Reds, Diamondbacks and Padres in the last week to 10 days.
Is it improbable? Absolutely. Is it impossible? According to the odds, no.