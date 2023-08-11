MLB Rumors: Braves rebrand spurs panic, Mets top target, Brewers moving?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: NY Mets have a new top free agent target
The New York Mets are expected to be in on the Shohei Ohtani free agent chase, but assuming they are unable to land the Japanese star, currently playing for the Los Angeles Angels, the organization has a solid backup plan with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Mets general manager Billy Eppler has connections in Japan, and has even scouted Yamamoto personally. Yamamoto has a 1.57 in 16 starts so far this season, and he likely fits the Mets timeline better than Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander ever did. Scherzer insisted that in talks with New York’s front office around the deadline, he got the impression the team intends on contending come 2025, but not next season.
While Scherzer is to be believed — and the Mets could even trade Pete Alonso this offseason — it seems unlikely that Steve Cohen and Eppler don’t spend some money this winter. It’s Cohen’s way, and Yamamoto is only 25 years old. He’ll come at a far cheaper price tag than Ohtani, and pairs well with Kodai Senga, who the Mets signed this past offseason.
New York’s young core is worth keeping an eye on, as well. The Mets have Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos on the come up, plus they acquired Luisangel Acuña, Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in trades for Scherzer and Verlander. In doing so, they reset their competitive timeline, rather than relying on aging pitchers on short-term deals.