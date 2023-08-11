MLB Rumors: Braves rebrand spurs panic, Mets top target, Brewers moving?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Braves minor-league rebrand has fans in shambles
The Rome Braves have been affiliated with the Atlanta big-league squad for over two decades. That affiliation will continue for some time to come — but with a different name.
Braves fans weren’t thrilled with this decision, as it’s reason for pause: If Rome can change their name, could Atlanta be next? Of course, there’s nothing to suggest the Atlanta Braves are considering such a drastic change. Despite the Cleveland Indians changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta seems to have a positive relationship with the Native American community in their area. The tomahawk chop, for now, is not necessarily encouraged by the franchise, though fans do it anyway on a regular basis.
The Rome Braves offered the following statement on their decision:
"“After twenty proud years as the Rome Braves, the time has come to usher in a new era of Minor League Baseball in Rome, Georgia. In 2024, the Rome Professional Baseball Club will take the field under a new name. Our mission is to give the Rome community a brand as unique and special as the area itself is. For Braves fans, our long-standing affiliation with the Atlanta Braves will continue for years to come, however we want to create an identity that fans across the region can proudly claim and call their own. With our deep ties to the Rome community, it is imperative to let their voice be heard. That is why beginning Friday August 11th, fans can submit their ideas for new names of the Rome Professional Baseball Club. Submissions will be open from August 11th to August 18th.”"
Fans can submit possible name change ideas via the following form.
A rebrand is in order for Rome.