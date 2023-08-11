Mystics vs. Aces prediction and odds for Friday, Aug. 11 (Washington doomed by injuries)
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Aces rebounded nicely from a loss to the New York Liberty earlier this week, and now they find themselves as massive favorites against the Washington Mystics on Friday night.
Washington is in a tough spot, with star Elena Delle Donne injured, and it’s led to the team catching 17.5 (!!) points in this game.
Washington Mystics injury report
- Elena Delle Donne (out)
- Ariel Atkins (out)
- Kristi Toliver (out)
- Shakira Austin (out)
It’s almost impossible to expect an upset with arguably the team’s two best players (Delle Donne and Austin) out for this game.
However, can the Mystics cover the spread?
Here’s a look at the latest odds and my best bet:
Mystics vs. Aces odds, spread and total
Mystics vs. Aces prediction and pick
Even though this is a ton of points, I question Washington’s ability to keep up with the No. 1 offense in the WNBA.
A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and company are averaging 93.6 points per game this season while the Mystics are putting up 80.5 and rank ninth in the league in offensive rating.
Without Austin and Delle Donne, the team is at a serious disadvantage on the offensive end.
Earlier in the season, Washington hung its hat on the defensive end, ranking as the No. 2 defense in the league. The team has slipped to No. 4, and in turn is just 3-7 in its last 10 games.
I can’t fade the Aces – especially when healthy – against a team without its best player.
—
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.