NBA rumors: Bob Myers’ new job, LeBron’s son transfers, Porzingis injury
NBA Rumors: Former Warriors GM Bob Myers to join NBA Countdown
Bob Myers stepped down from his role as President of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors in late May after failing to agree to terms on an extension. Myers won four rings as the ringleader in Golden State, becoming well-known for his ability to manage egos and connect with stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
While Myers’ exodus felt inevitable, it still marked the end of an important chapter in Warriors — and NBA — history. Myers was a prominent player agent before landing the Warriors gig, but he will be forever remembered as one of the most successful front office managers ever. Only time will tell if he ever gets another NBA job. He will have his pick of interested suitors if he ever desires it.
For now, however, Myers appears to have his sights set on different ventures. According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Myers is nearing a deal with ESPN to join the ‘NBA Countdown’ crew on television. Myers would presumably become a central figure in ESPN’s NBA coverage.
It’s an interesting pivot for one of the best managerial minds in the game. The word “prime” doesn’t really apply to management, but Myers is 48 years old and fresh off the most impressive recent GM spell in modern history. ESPN is undoubtedly offering a sizable wad of cash, but any number of teams would be happy to pay Myers top dollar. The motivations behind this particular pivot are unknown, but Myers is certainly a respectable voice worth listening to once he’s on the air next season.