NBA rumors: Bob Myers’ new job, LeBron’s son transfers, Porzingis injury

NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis injury casts doubt over FIBA World Cup participation
Kristaps Porzingis’ participation in the upcoming FIBA World Cup is in doubt after the Boston Celtics star injured his foot, according to German reporter Rupert Fabig. While the specifics of the injury are unknown, it’s definitely a source of concern for Boston fans.
Porzingis is fresh off the best individual season of his career in the NBA, during which he averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 62.7 TS%. Boston sent out a considerable haul, centered on former DPOY winner Marcus Smart, to acquire Porzingis in June. He’s expected to start at center and anchor the Celtics’ championship-aspirant defense.
Latvia would undoubtedly miss Porzingis’ contributions in the FIBA World Cup. Porzingis, Latvia, and the Celtics are expected to reach a joint decision at the last possible moment, with the 28-year-old likely determined to compete for his home country if at all possible.
The Celtics, meanwhile, should and will approach the situation with the utmost caution. Last season marked the first time Porzingis played north of 60 regular season games since 2016-17, his second year in the league. Injuries have been a constant plague for the 7-foot-3 Porzingis, and Boston will want to make sure he’s fully equipped mentally and physically for a deep postseason run. That starts with smart injury management and preventative measures in the summer. If Porzingis isn’t 100 percent cleared, we probably won’t see him on the FIBA stage.