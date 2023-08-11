NBA rumors: Bob Myers’ new job, LeBron’s son transfers, Porzingis injury
LeBron James’ son, Bryce, will transfer out of Sierra Canyon High School and join Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, according to the youngest James’ Instagram. The 16-year-old junior will join Notre Dame’s state championship defense alongside Houston Cougars commit Mercy Miller.
Bryce James spent last season playing with his older brother, Bronny, at Sierra Canyon. He was initially expected to transfer to Campbell Hall for his junior year, where he would’ve played alongside Chris Paul Jr. Alas, it was not meant to be. James’ basketball and educational home for next season resides at Notre Dame.
LeBron’s son is currently a three-star recruit in the 2025 high school class at 247 Sports. From 247 scouting director Adam Finkelstein:
"“He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set. He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman, but is still just growing into his body a bit and so far from a finished product.”"
There’s still ample time for James to improve his stock ahead of a college commitment. He has offers from USC, where his brother Bronny currently resides, and Duquesne. Bryce is listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds. He will spend plenty of time in front of national audiences next season with a chance to compete at the highest level of California high school basketball.