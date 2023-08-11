3 players who could break into Knicks starting lineup
New York Knicks player who could break into starting lineup: Josh Hart
Immanuel Quickley will get paid soon, but Josh Hart has already been paid. Four years and $81 million, to be exact. The Knicks extended their prized trade deadline acquisition at a very reasonable price, keeping him as part of the team’s increasingly expensive core for the foreseeable future.
Hart really does embody the Thibodeau style of play, in all its positives and negatives. He’s not much of a 3-point shooter (2.1 attempts per game last season), but otherwise he checks a ton of boxes. Hart can defend multiple positions at 6-foot-5 and he’s blessed with the core strength of a professional boxer. He hustles harder than 99 percent of the league, frequently sacrificing his body for loose balls or to take a charge. On the offensive end, he’s a great connector, willing to survey the court for open teammates and leverage his driving ability to create for others, as well as himself.
The primary hurdle between Hart and a spot in the starting five in his limitations as a shooter. He hit 37.2 percent of his 3-point attempts last season and his spot-up mechanics look clean, but he needs to increase the volume. Until that happens, it’s hard to imagine him supplanting Grimes on the wing without irreparably damaging the Knicks’ spacing. That said, there is a world in which Hart supplants R.J. Barrett, who is quickly losing the luster of a former top-3 pick. Barrett provides value as a driver, but he’s a shaky shooter and decision-maker who too often stalls the offense. He’s also miles behind Hart as a defender. It’s safe to say Hart is the better player right now, it’s only a matter of whether or not the Knicks are ready to demote a player once considered the next franchise pillar.
Hart will sharpen his skill set with Team USA over the summer, where he should get even more comfortable playing alongside Knicks teammate (and former Villanova co-champion) Jalen Brunson. He’s also a vocal locker room leader and a beloved presence across the league. Even if he doesn’t end up in the starting five, Hart will close his share of games and he will be relied upon heavily once the Knicks get back to the playoffs. Who finishes games is often more important than who starts games. Hart is a finisher, through and through.