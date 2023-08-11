NFL Rumors: Chris Jones offer, Davante Adams injury, J.K. Dobbins extension
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Davante Adams avoids disaster at Raiders camp
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has had a turbulent offseason. Adams openly admitted he was not thrilled with the Raiders decision to let Derek Carr walk, or allow Aaron Rodgers to seek a trade to the Jets, rather than Sin City. Jimmy Garoppolo was not his top quarterback choice, but alas. Adams is in camp and ready to register another All-Pro season, barring he can stay healthy.
On Friday, Adams suffered what at the time seemed like a concerning leg injury. Thankfully, Josh McDaniels stated it’s not anything of the sort.
“I don’t think it was crazy serious,” McDaniels said after practice, per The Athletic. “It was a bang-bang play.”
Adams has missed just 11 games in nine seasons, so any time out due to injury would be very unlike him. Expect Las Vegas to remain cautious with their top weapon, perhaps keeping him out of preseason action — barring that wasn’t their plan already.
In a crowded division featuring the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos, the Raiders cannot afford any missteps. Adams remaining healthy and forming a new connection with Garoppolo is paramount to establishing the threat of the passing game.