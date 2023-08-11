NFL Rumors: Chris Jones offer, Davante Adams injury, J.K. Dobbins extension
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Chris Jones receives a contract offer from Chiefs
Chris Jones absence looms large over Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The Chiefs are missing their sack artist, who is in search of a new contract which will make him among the highest-paid defensive tackles in football. It’s unclear if Jones himself expects Aaron Donald money — that would make him the highest-paid defensive player in football — or somewhere in the range of what Quinnen Williams received from the New York Jets this offseason.
Jones had 15.5 sacks last season in arguably his best campaign to date. He’s on the wrong side of 30 years old, and wants to cash in one last time rather than be forced to play on the franchise tag in 2024. A long-term deal could be beneficial to both sides, but only if it allows Brett Veach the sort of financial flexibility needed to keep adding to the roster. Dynasties are not built overnight, but they can be torn down in one full swoop if the wrong choices are made. Veach doesn’t want that on his conscious.
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport disclosed that Jones has received an offer from the Chiefs, though it’s unclear if it met Jones high expectations.
For the Chiefs part, Veach and the Hunt family have made it clear they don’t intend on trading Jones, and they want him to retire in Kansas City. That would infer a long-term commitment is in their interest, as well.
"“He’s a remarkable player, aiming for a substantial contract. He absolutely deserves it, and that’s not surprising in the least,” Veach said, per The Kansas City Star. “Nevertheless, there are certain obstacles we need to surmount in order to ensure the stability of our short- and long-term strategies. But one thing remains steadfast – our commitment to exhaust all avenues to reach an agreement. That’s how highly we value him.”"
That’s all fine and good, but unless Kansas City increases their offer — or Jones comes down off his asking price — this holdout won’t end anytime soon.