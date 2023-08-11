Fansided

3 Vikings who locked up roster spot, 1 on verge of being cut in preseason Week 1

By Cody Williams

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Running back Ty Chandler #32 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by cornerback Michael Jackson #30 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 16: Luiji Vilain #43 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with fans in the tunnel after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) /

Vikings player who made the roster No. 1: Luiji Vilain, EDGE

There’s definitely a depth battle behind Danielle Hunter and newcomer Marcus Davenport to see who is going to have a role in the Vikings edge rusher rotation this season. It’s just one preseason game, but Luiji Vilain currently gave himself a leg up on guys like Andre Carter II and Curtis Weaver to earn that spot.

Vilain was an absolute menace as a pass-rusher on Thursday night, consistently penetrating off of the edge and getting into the backfield to either force pressure or make plays. He finished the night with three tackles for loss, a sack, and three QB hits o the night.

And you can see his burst and impact off of the edge on plays like this.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Vilain is going to usurp Pat Jones II or D.J. Wonnum on the depth chart. But for a player who looked, frankly, kind of dominant against the Seahawks second-team offense, he asserted himself as someone who can’t be overlooked as a rotational piece who could have a role on the defense.

Barring big fortchoming weeks from his competition and assuming he can continue to show up on the film in the remaining two preseason games for the Vikings, Vilain is going to be a pretty no-brainer inclusion on the 53-man roster.

