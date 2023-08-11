That’s all folks: Yankees season gets even worse with another prominent IL stint
By Scott Rogust
The bad news keeps on coming for the New York Yankees, as another member of the starting rotation is heading back to the injured list.
The New York Yankees‘ 2023 season is only getting worse in terms of news. The team’s strength was supposed to be their starting rotation. But, Carlos Rodon suffered an injury in spring training, and returned, only to pick up another injury. Domingo German is not returning for the rest of the season as he enters alcohol abuse rehabilitation after a clubhouse incident. Last year’s trade deadline acquisition, Frankie Montas, is still working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. So, the team had Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt leading the way.
Nestor Cortes had just returned from a left rotator cuff strain suffered back in early June, and had performed well on a pitch count against the Houston Astros. Cortes was set to receive his second start since returning against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
But, once again, bad news struck the Yankees.
The team announced on Friday that Cortes is heading back on the 15-day injured list after once again suffering a left rotator cuff strain.
Yankees: Nestor Cortes heads back to the injured list after just returning
Sure, it says that Cortes is on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 8, but it’s going to be a much longer wait.
While speaking with reporters on Friday, Cortes revealed that he felt “irregular soreness” after his start against the Astros, but said he felt it in a different spot than his previous injury. Cortes says he will be shut down from throwing about three-to-four weeks, but says he will not need surgery as of now.
Given the timeline, Cortes missing the remainder of the season is not out of the question.
In his start against the Astros, Cortes struck out eight batters and issued one walk, while surrendering one earned run on one hit in four full innings. Cortes threw 64 pitches in that game, 43 of which were strikes.
The Yankees are fighting for their postseason lives with just 47 games remaining. The team will have to get creative with their rotation. Cole and Schmidt will undoubtedly be at the top. As for the final three spots, they may have to go to some bullpen games. That, and they may have no choice but to keep starting a struggling Luis Severino.
Well, Yankees fans, at least it’s almost football season.