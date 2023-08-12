3 Bears who earned a roster spot in Preseason Week 1, and 1 on verge of being cut
Bears Preseason Week 1 standout No. 1: DE Terrell Lewis
A castoff by the Los Angeles Rams, injuries have hurt Lewis during his short career so far. That said, he was known to get after quarterbacks in college at Alabama, and against Tennessee, Lewis was sharp and poised during his time in the game. It helped that he had other players step up as well, like rookie Travis Bell and Trevis Gipson, but Lewis was the man that popped off the screen.
Lewis has a chance to not only crack the roster, but if he keeps this up, he might get into the starting rotation sooner than later. It’s mostly a matter if he can stay healthy. The performance against Tennessee should provide some solace. Two sacks, even if it’s a preseason game, is still a good outing.
For a team that needs a pass rush, anything that can help matters. Lewis did his job, as did UDFA’s Jalen Harris and D’Anthony Jones. Suddenly, maybe the pass rush has more juice than was previously commented on.