3 Bears who earned a roster spot in Preseason Week 1, and 1 on verge of being cut
Bears Preseason Week 1 standout No. 2: S Bralen Trahan
To say that Bralen Trajan was an unknown in training camp would be a big misunderstanding. Those who knew the UDFA from Louisiana-Lafayette were well aware that Trahan had an instinct for going after the football.
Given the end of the game situation where Will Levis was driving Tennessee towards a potential game-winning touchdown, only for the rookie from Kentucky to launch an air pass that Trahan “fair caught” for the clinching turnover.
The Bears’ secondary is a very deep core. It will take plays like that to keep Trahan in the secondary. With Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, and Elijah Hicks likely to make the team under lock status, Trahan can solidify his case by locking down safety No. 4 if he builds off this performance. One play can change everything.