3 Bears who earned a roster spot in Preseason Week 1, and 1 on verge of being cut
Bears Preseason Week 1 standout No. 3: RB Roschon Johnson
Johnson may not have busted the stat sheet wide open, but given what he was playing with in front of him, what more could you possibly ask? The offensive line was largely made up of players who are just fighting for their careers.
At the same time, he showed that when the lanes were somewhat open, he was able to make his own yards and show glimpses of what he accomplished at Texas. 12 carries for 44 yards is very modest and old school, but at least with no turnovers, he’s earned a good grade.
Johnson does have more work to do, but so do the offensive linemen. Chicago still has questions in that area, and no answers have been firmly locked in. However, with better blocking, anything can work for an offense. The trenches matter, regardless of who is working behind the unit. That includes Johnson.