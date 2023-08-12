3 Bears who earned a roster spot in Preseason Week 1, and 1 on verge of being cut
Bears cut candidate after Preseason Week 1: WR/KR Velus Jones Jr.
Oh man, just when Bears fans had even the slightest bit of hope that the draft pick was going to pan out, Velus Jones Jr. muffs a punt, and at this point, his future with the Bears is in major doubt. That’s not primarily from this preseason game but from what happened last season and the changes Chicago made to their offensive personnel throughout free agency and the draft.
Right now, DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool (still in doubt), and Tyler Scott (even with his unfortunate turnover) are likely to make the team. That means two spots are up for grabs, and the waiver wire still is a situation worth monitoring. Reinforcements come in many ways.
Daurice Fountain and Nsimba Webster made good impressions during their time in the game, and they could steal the last spots. Jones might have already used his last chance, but being a third-round pick gives more leeway than it should. The Colts game will tell all.