Aaron Boone offers another positive injury update, which only means pain
By Scott Rogust
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a positive injury update for one of the team’s infielders. Fans are now expecting the worst.
The New York Yankees have not had the best of luck with injuries as of late.
Anthony Rizzo is dealing with post-concussion syndrome stemming from his collision with San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. back in May. Carlos Rodon hit the injured list with a left hamstring strain, six starts into his return. Nestor Cortes hit the injured list once again with a strained left rotator cuff, just one start since returning from the same injury.
On Saturday, ahead of the team’s game against the Miami Marlins, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed his lineup. One notable absence was infielder D.J. LeMahieu, who has now missed three games due to right calf tightness.
Boone said that the team is optimistic that LeMahieu won’t have to hit the injured list.
Given Boone’s track record with injury updates and his optimism, Yankees fans are now expecting the worst.
Aaron Boone believes D.J. LeMahieu will avoid injured list, Yankees fans panic
Yankees fans can count on numerous occasions in which Boone believes that a player will be fine and back on the field in a matter of days. But then, a matter of days later, the player hits the injured list.
Look no further than the Jose Trevino situation back in July. Boone said that Trevino, who was dealing with a wrist ailment, was okay physically and the expectation was that he would start the following day. While he did start the next two games, the Yankees announced that Trevino was done for the season with what turned out to be a torn ligament in his wrist. Trevino himself said that he hurt his wrist during spring training, but played through it.
LeMahieu struggled in the first half of the season, recording a .220 batting average, a .285 on-base percentage, a .357 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 27 RBI, 28 runs, 61 hits, 71 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 277 at-bats. But since the All-Star break, LeMahieu has played much better baseball. In 20 games, LeMahieu slashed .319/.427/.435 while recording one home run, two RBI, seven runs, 22 hits, 17 strikeouts, and 13 walks in 69 at-bats.
Yankees fans will cross their fingers that Boone’s belief is accurate.