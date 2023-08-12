Browns rookie’s legend grows with another dazzling preseason outing
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns saw a rookie once again show out in the preseason on Friday night against the Washington Commanders.
The first official week of the NFL preseason is underway, and all 32 teams are scouting their rosters to see who they will keep for the start of the regular season. Starters are going to have minimal playing time through the next couple of weeks until they play meaningful football. But, one caveat of the preseason is for fans to get a look at their rookie NFL Draft class.
For the Cleveland Browns, they may have themselves a new fan favorite in fifth-round pick and quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
In the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets, Thompson-Robinson showed what he can do, including making big throws, running for huge gains, and even laying down blocks in the red zone. What did he have in store for Browns fans at home in Cleveland?
On Friday night, Thompson-Robinson threw another touchdown in a preseason game, this time against the Washington Commanders. In the closing seconds of the third quarter in a goal-line situation, Thompson-Robinson threw a laser pass up the middle of the field to David Bell to cut their deficit to 17-9.
Browns: Dorian Thompson-Robinson shines again in the preseason
This touchdown occurred on his second drive of the game, in which he led the team 75 yards to the end zone on eight plays. In his first drive, Thompson-Robinson drove the team 44 yards upfield on 11 plays, which resulted in Cade York missing a 46-yard field goal.
After that touchdown, Thompson-Robinson’s night was done. The rookie completed 9-of-10 pass attempts for 102 yards and a touchdown while running 11 yards on three carries.
Cleveland played all four quarterbacks on Friday night.
Deshaun Watson played just for their opening drive, where he completed all three of his throws for 12 yards while running for 20 yards on three carries.
Josh Dobbs entered right afterward and played for the remainder of the first half. He completed 8-of-16 pass attempts for 77 yards while throwing one interception, in addition to running for 11 yards on three carries.
Kellen Mond played the remainder of the game after Thompson-Robinson’s night was done, where he threw seven completions for 79 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts while running for 16 yards on three attempts.
Browns fans will get their next chance to watch Thompson-Robinson next Thursday, Aug. 17, when they play the Philadelphia Eagles.