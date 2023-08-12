Toasty-ish Buns: 5 college football coaches who could end up on the hot seat in 2023
By John Buhler
A dead anchor-weight son will probably cost Kirk Ferentz his job at some point
The elephant in the room has a contract, alright. For Brian Ferentz to keep his job working for his dad Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa program, the Hawkeyes offense must average 25 points per game and the team must go at least 8-4 in 2023. Otherwise, our dear friend Brian will be out of a job. You’re doing great, Sweetie! Too bad this isn’t Arrested Development or Succession; this is the Big Ten.
Kirk Ferentz may be the longest-tenured head coach in the FBS, but the writing is on the wall for him at Iowa. As soon as the Big Ten West dissolves, he can no longer hide behind meaningless divisional banners and enable his offensive coordinator son to continue to do a less-than-stellar job on the reg. Iowa has an elite defense and special teams, but the offense is an abomination.
I hate to say it, but the Ferentzes aren’t going to sail off into retirement easily. With the Big Ten changing considerably in the coming years, now would be the time to get out. However, few dictators have the power as do the Ferentzes in Iowa City. Thankfully, absolute power corrupts absolutely. We are about to be in for a total barn burner that will surely taste like burnt popcorn.
This has become the same, old crotchety name-your-own-successor nonsense of college hoops.