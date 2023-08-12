Cubs and 3 biggest winners in playoff probability changes this month
4. The Twins have increased their playoff odds by 15.20% since August 1
During the month of August, which we’re just over a week into, the Minnesota Twins have seen both a five-game winning streak and a four-game losing streak. They have currently dropped four straight, including being shut out by the Tigers twice.
Despite this, Minnesota still sits comfortably in first place in the AL Central, largely because of the struggle with the other four teams in the division. Minnesota is the only team with a positive run differential and they’re the only team with a record above .500, albeit they’re only two games over .500 now.
Despite all this, they have still an 86% chance to make the postseason, including a 15% increase over the last 12 days. This can definitely be attributed to their five-game win streak, but more so the Guardians plummeting down the standings and playoff probability list. Cleveland ranks among the teams with the biggest drop in playoff odds in this same time frame.
Baseball is such a random and challenging game, and this idea gives the Twins a chance to make a run as long as they get into the postseason. This is the beauty in baseball that makes fans love it so much. Despite whatever happens over the season, all of that is thrown away when the postseason starts, and the Twins could be living proof of that if they make a run.