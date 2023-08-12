Cubs and 3 biggest winners in playoff probability changes this month
2. The Phillies have increased their playoff odds by 21.60% since August 1
The Philadelphia Phillies showed the rest of the baseball world their urgency for the 2023 season when they acquired Michael Lorenzen in exchange for a top minor-league prospect. Lorenzen has rewarded their risk on him by dealing two incredible games in a Phillies uniform, including a no-hitter his last time out.
Philadelphia is 7-3 on the month and despite being a distant second in the NL East, they hold firm control over the top NL Wild Card spot. The National League Wild Card race is shaping up to be a historically competitive one, with seven teams within 5 games of the playoffs as of now. Out of all these teams, the Phillies lead and it doesn’t seem like they’re letting off the gas any time soon.
This month, they’ve already taken series’ from the Marlins, Royals and Nationals. After that, they have taken game one from the Twins in a 13-2 thrashing. If the Phillies are able to continue to ride this hot streak, they could create some serious separation between themselves and the rest of the pack in the NL Wild Card Race. To begin the month, the odds of them making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs, was 66%, but after the hot start to August, it’s skyrocketed close to 90%.