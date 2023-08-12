Fansided

Cubs and 3 biggest winners in playoff probability changes this month

By Zach Pressnell

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 10: A detail shot of the Chicago Cubs hats, gloves on June 10, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Aug 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two RBI home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two RBI home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports /

2. The Phillies have increased their playoff odds by 21.60% since August 1

The Philadelphia Phillies showed the rest of the baseball world their urgency for the 2023 season when they acquired Michael Lorenzen in exchange for a top minor-league prospect. Lorenzen has rewarded their risk on him by dealing two incredible games in a Phillies uniform, including a no-hitter his last time out.

Philadelphia is 7-3 on the month and despite being a distant second in the NL East, they hold firm control over the top NL Wild Card spot. The National League Wild Card race is shaping up to be a historically competitive one, with seven teams within 5 games of the playoffs as of now. Out of all these teams, the Phillies lead and it doesn’t seem like they’re letting off the gas any time soon.

This month, they’ve already taken series’ from the Marlins, Royals and Nationals. After that, they have taken game one from the Twins in a 13-2 thrashing. If the Phillies are able to continue to ride this hot streak, they could create some serious separation between themselves and the rest of the pack in the NL Wild Card Race. To begin the month, the odds of them making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs, was 66%, but after the hot start to August, it’s skyrocketed close to 90%.

