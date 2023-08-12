Euroleague transfer rumors: Raul Neto, P.J. Dozier, Ben McLemore and more
Euroleague transfer rumors: Raul Neto officially signs with Fenerbahce
Being a decent backup point guard is not an easy NBA career, and it offers very little individual security. You practically never sign a long-term contract, you’re on a salary that can be thrown in as trade filler at any given moment, and a poor stretch of play in your limited minutes can quickly be detrimental.
Maybe, for these reasons, Brazilian Raul Neto has decided to leave the NBA and sign with Fenerbahce for the upcoming Euroleague season. Neto is easily an upgrade on former Florida point guard Nick Calathes who ran the show for the Turkish club last season and could be a very impactful player.
Neto’s ability to stay in the NBA for eight years after being a late second-round pick was due to his skill as a pick-and-roll point guard. He may not be the biggest, fastest, or strongest player on the court but boy can he move the pieces on the board to make a play happen.
Euroleague success is often dependent on having a point guard who can thrive at running high pick-and-rolls, and Neto will bring exactly that to Fenerbahce who are looking to make their first Final Four appearance since 2019.