Euroleague transfer rumors: Raul Neto, P.J. Dozier, Ben McLemore and more

Euroleague transfer rumors: Matteo Spagnolo signs with Alba Berlin
Since joining Euroleague in 2019, Alba Berlin are yet to make the playoffs and after going 11-23 last season they don’t seem set up for reversing their fortunes. Twenty-year-old Italian wing Matteo Spagnolo will certainly try to change that.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have Spagnolo’s rights after selecting him with the 20th pick of the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Their front office will be watching closely as Spagnolo will certainly be given a healthy amount of responsibility at the highest level of basketball in the world besides the NBA.
Spagnolo will be on display for Italy at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as well and is coming off a strong season with Italian side Trento. He averaged 12.21 points per game and 3.38 assists per game. If Alba wants to make strides, they’re going to need Spagnolo to lead the charge.