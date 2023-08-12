Euroleague transfer rumors: Raul Neto, P.J. Dozier, Ben McLemore and more
Ben McLemore was dubbed by some to be the next big thing when he was coming into the NBA in the 2013 draft. McLemore went seventh in what turned out to be a weird — Anthony Bennett was drafted first overall — and weak class.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert are the only players to go All-NBA, and they were selected 15th and 27th respectively.
Following the draft, McLemore struggled to establish himself as anything more than a bench shooter in the NBA. In his sophomore season with the Sacramento Kings, he averaged 12.15 points per game, a career-high.
In his seventh season in the league, he signed with the Houston Rockets who were known for shooting as many three’s as possible at the time. McLemore shot 452 threes that season on 40 percent accuracy, not bad, but not good enough to land a stable contract anywhere.
McLemore played briefly in China last season and was practically non-existent beyond that.
He’s now signed with FIBA Basketball Champions League club AEK Athens. He joins two other former NBA players Jordan McRae and Mindaugas Kuzminskas under new Spanish head coach Joan Plaza.
AEK likely won’t have enough to topple Olympiacos or Panathinaikos, but they should be good enough to give either of those teams a series and potentially win Basketball Champions League.