Euroleague transfer rumors: Raul Neto, P.J. Dozier, Ben McLemore and more
Euroleague transfer rumors: Mike James’ future is unclear
Every summer, there is at least one Euroleague transfer rumor that manages to get more confusing by the day. This summer, there have been two.
First was Nikola Mirotic, which we recapped last week. Second, is now former Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns guard Mike James.
Even after making the Final Four last season, Monaco is using the summer to strengthen their roster. New signings Petr Cornelie, Mam Jaiteh, and Terry Tarpey were headlined by former All-NBA player Kemba Walker.
Walker’s arrival raised question marks about James’ future with the club even though he signed a two-year extension last summer. Since then, some rumors have been reported about Olympiacos and Partizan – two teams who need a quality starting point guard – pursuing the player.
All of this hoopla led to this:
James has never shied away from the social media spotlight, and unfortunately, this tweet has not been followed with any official announcement of a contract extension.
One would assume Monaco wants to keep James given Walker’s weak knees, but crazier things have already happened this summer, so be ready for any possible outcome to happen.