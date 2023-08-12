Euroleague transfer rumors: Raul Neto, P.J. Dozier, Ben McLemore and more
Euroleague transfer rumors: P.J. Dozier could be a fit for Partizan Belgrade
P.J. Dozier has bounced between the NBA and the G-League endlessly since 2017. He’s had some moments in the NBA, including scoring a career-high 23 points in his first ever NBA start with the Denver Nuggets.
He amassed six starts and 50 appearances for the Nuggets that season, first-everhs, and also averaged 20.45 points per game while shooting 38% from three on 96 attempts in a handful of G-League games last season.
The talent is clearly there for Dozier, but the opportunity hasn’t been. Opportunity, however, is available in Serbia with Partizan Belgrade in desperate need of quality starting point guard following the loss of Dante Exum and Yam Madar this summer.
It’s always hard to predict how a player’s game will translate for their rookie Euroleague season, but Dozier’s size and athleticism paired with his improved shooting and playmaking skills give reason to believe he could be a breakout player for the black-and-white next season.
At this stage, the transfer appears to be done, and we’re only waiting for an official announcement from the club.