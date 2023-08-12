Guardians catch huge break with Jose Ramirez suspension
By Scott Rogust
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had his suspension for fighting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reduced.
Last Saturday, the baseball world watched a fight take place in the middle of a baseball game, and it didn’t take place in the stands. During a Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox game, Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez dropped gloves and began throwing punches. Ramirez did get the better of things in the exchange, as he dropped Anderson with a right hook to the face. That then led to the benches clearing, and players and coaches having to be separated.
There were six suspensions handed out, including six games for Anderson and three games for Ramirez. But, the Guardians’ first baseman received a break.
After an appeal, Ramirez saw his three-game suspension reduced to two. The third baseman will now sit out for Cleveland’s games on Saturday and Sunday when they face the Tampa Bay Rays.
Guardians: Jose Ramirez gets suspension for fighting Tim Anderson reduced to two games
Even after the fight, Ramirez had played in every one of Cleveland’s games since, as he awaited the results of his appeal.
Ramirez claimed that after the fight he reached out to Anderson, but the shortstop never returned his call.
"“In the light of the recent events, I want to say to the public that I deeply regret what happened between me and Tim Anderson, whom I consider a very good baseball player,” Ramirez told Hector Gomez of ‘Show Del Mediodia‘. “I’ve been trying to reach out to him directly and apologize but haven’t received an answer. Everyone who knows me, knows well I’m not somebody who’s out there looking for trouble.”"
As for Anderson, he is still awaiting the results of his appeal. The White Sox shortstop received the largest suspension out of everyone. During the incident, Anderson stood over Ramirez after the slide into second base. Once the two exchanged words, Anderson threw his glove to the ground and squared up to Ramirez, thus leading to the fight.
Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and closer Emmanuel Clase were suspended for one game. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol also received a one-game suspension.
This season, Ramirez recorded a .282 batting average, a .357 on-base percentage, a .487 slugging percentage, 18 home runs, 65 RBI, 68 runs scored, 124 hits, 51 strikeouts, and 53 walks in 439 at-bats (113 games).
The Guardians will be without their star third baseman against a postseason contender in the Rays for the game on Saturday and Sunday.