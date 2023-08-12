Michigan football rumors: Jim Harbaugh has more reason than ever to leave for NFL
Jim Harbaugh won’t have to deal with a suspension in 2023 but the developments with the NCAA Committee on Infractions may just drive him to the NFL.
Michigan football got good news and bad news on Saturday.
The good news: Jim Harbaugh won’t be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 season.
The bad news: Harbaugh won’t be suspended this season because his deal with the NCAA Committee on Infractions fell apart and he could be suspended for more than four games next year. And that could only drive him to the NFL.
NCAA infractions hiccup could make Jim Harbaugh more likely to leave Michigan for NFL
All the reporting on Harbaugh’s four-game deal being nixed has suggested the case will now extend into the 2024 offseason. It was Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports who pointed out how the language used by NCAA vice president of hearing operations Derrick Crawford “suggests something more than four games.”
Crawford’s statement highlighted how Harbaugh’s case is about more than just buying recruits burgers.
"“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger. It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI may also reject an NR if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”"
So here’s the thing: The COI wouldn’t reject a four-game suspension for Harbaugh so they could reduce the punishment. If anything, Harbaugh is looking at a longer suspension in 2024.
That’s a problem on two fronts. In 2024, Michigan is slated to play Fresno State, Texas and Arkansas State to begin the season instead of the likes of East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers, which would have been the games in his proposed suspension for 2023.
Moreover, USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are joining the Big Ten in 2024. If the suspension totals more than four games, several of those games will be in conference. That means more potential landmines for a team with a suspended head coach.
Even bigger still is the possibility of Harbaugh ditching the NCAA entirely before they can hand down a suspension.
He’s flirted with the NFL for several offseasons now. USC fans who endured years of offseason speculation about Pete Carroll leaving for the NFL could immediately draw parallels to a coach who ultimately takes the chance to jump back to the pros when the NCAA hammer is about to come down.
The draw of the NFL could be especially heightened since Michigan could see more than a dozen draftees after the 2023 season. The championship window is wide open this year. It’ll narrow in 2024.