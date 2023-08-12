Yankees and 4 other biggest losers in playoff probability changes this month
3. The Angels have dropped their postseason possibility by 17.10% in August
The Los Angeles Angels made their intentions known at the trade deadline by being huge buyers before Aug. 1. They were going to try to put a team around Shohei Ohtani to win this year and possibly sway the Japanese superstar into staying in Los Angeles when he becomes a free agent at seasons end.
On July 31, Fangraphs gave the Angels about a 20% chance to make the playoffs, so Los Angeles responded by trading for a few highly sought-after players. They dumped a ton of prospect capital from their farm system in order to acquire Lucas Giolito, CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk. Obviously, this kind of trade deadline would significantly boost their roster and their playoff odds, right?
Well, not particularly.
After acquiring these players, Los Angeles lost seven straight games, including a four-game sweep by the Mariners, to begin August. They were able to take two of three from San Francisco on the backs of Lucas Giolito and Shohei Ohtani, who combined for 12 innings and three earned runs. Sadly, for the Angels, after this start to August, their playoff odds are just 2.40% and they’re 6.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot. Things don’t look good for the Halos.