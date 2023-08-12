Yankees and 4 other biggest losers in playoff probability changes this month
2. The Reds have dropped their postseason possibility by 25.30% in August
The Cincinnati Reds couldn’t have gotten off to a much worse start after the August 1st trade deadline. There were a ton of rumors floating around Cincinnati that the Reds would acquire a starting pitcher at the deadline. They were rumored to be in on Justin Verlander, Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Lorenzen among others. Ultimately, Cincinnati didn’t acquire starters at the deadline and they have paid the price for it.
To start the month, they allowed 41 runs to the Chicago Cubs, allowing them to climb over the Reds in the standings. They limped home for a three-game set against the Nationals, whom they had swept in a four-game series just a few weeks prior. Washington flipped the script on the Reds and swept them this time. The Marlins would also take two of three from Cincinnati, sending them to 1-8 on the month.
While pitching has seen its issues through the month, the Reds hitters haven’t been as spectacular as they were in the first half either. It hasn’t helped Cincinnati that two crucial pieces of their lineup, Jonathan India and Jake Fraley, have found themselves on the IL for an extended period. Cincinnati desperately needs those two, as well as Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo back in order to make a playoff push. Fangraphs gives them a 20.90% chance to make the postseason as of today.